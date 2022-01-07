Streamr (DATA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.66 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $77.00 million and $8.66 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

