Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 14.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $111.07 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

