Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $47.34.

