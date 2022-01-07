Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.