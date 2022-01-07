Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 206.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.16 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average is $224.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

