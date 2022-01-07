StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SVI. increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.74. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.22.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$498,176.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$996,352.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.