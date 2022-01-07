Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $171.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $146.90 and a 12-month high of $173.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

