Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,409.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,382 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.93 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

