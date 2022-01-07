Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 130,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 494,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 288,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $42.12 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

