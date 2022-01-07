Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

