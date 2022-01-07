Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 514.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 672.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 62,639 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

