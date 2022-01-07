Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 83,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,118% compared to the typical volume of 6,839 call options.

Shares of DT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,383. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Summit Insights increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

