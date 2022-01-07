Stobox Token (STBU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $547,268.00

Stobox Token (CURRENCY:STBU) traded 97.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Stobox Token has traded down 97.9% against the US dollar. One Stobox Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stobox Token has a total market capitalization of $5,726.96 and $547,268.00 worth of Stobox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stobox Token Profile

Stobox Token’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Stobox Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,802,645 coins. Stobox Token’s official website is www.stobox.io . Stobox Token’s official Twitter account is @StoboxCompany and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “STBU is used to reward customers who bring the most value to the ecosystem and provide them with special terms. STBU allows becoming part of Stobox Community of decent people who take advantage of digital assets. “

Stobox Token Coin Trading

