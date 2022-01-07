Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,800 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

SF stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.46. 493,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,419. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

