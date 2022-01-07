Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.62

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 31812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Several research analysts have commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

