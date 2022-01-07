STERIS (NYSE:STE) Hits New 1-Year High at $248.30

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $248.30 and last traded at $245.16, with a volume of 478234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.97.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

