Stephen Ian Jenkins Acquires 258,398 Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) Stock

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) insider Stephen Ian Jenkins purchased 258,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($26.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000,001.30 ($6,737,638.19).

Shares of Savannah Energy stock opened at GBX 25.58 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.99. Savannah Energy PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 26 ($0.35). The firm has a market cap of £254.88 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

