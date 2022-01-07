Stephen Burns Sells 159,744 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($508,012.18).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 242 ($3.26) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £412.93 million and a PE ratio of 236.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.78.

BOWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

