Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJ. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.23.

SJ stock opened at C$40.80 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$38.58 and a one year high of C$54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.81.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$671.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

