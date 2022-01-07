Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.