State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

