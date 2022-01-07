State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,504 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of AON worth $78,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in AON by 9.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in AON by 100.7% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $293.00 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.92 and its 200 day moving average is $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.