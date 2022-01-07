State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,579 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $65,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $394.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.48. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

