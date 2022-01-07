State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,533 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,533 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $63,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

NYSE:JCI opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

