State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,378 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,378 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $102,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.76 and its 200-day moving average is $215.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

