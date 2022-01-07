State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,812 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $85,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $236.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.21.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

