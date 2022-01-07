Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $7.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $7.87 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

