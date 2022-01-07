Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $7.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $7.87 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Starbucks.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.
In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.