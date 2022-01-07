Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $7.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $7.87 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

