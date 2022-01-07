Standard Protocol Market Cap Achieves $4.38 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $4.38 million and $379,819.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00060423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.01 or 0.07601851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.62 or 0.99253381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

