Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.20

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.20 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.84). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 62.70 ($0.84), with a volume of 123,922 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £100.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.31.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

