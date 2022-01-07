Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.20

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.20 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.84). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 62.70 ($0.84), with a volume of 123,922 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £100.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.31.

Staffline Group Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.