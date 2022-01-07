SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

