Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,404,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 15,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

