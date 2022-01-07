SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPX were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

