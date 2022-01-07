SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

SWTX opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 over the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

