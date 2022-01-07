SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $65.46

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.46, but opened at $64.08. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 217 shares.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

