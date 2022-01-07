Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,442,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 915,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 806,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Spok in the 2nd quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 1,120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

SPOK stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.25. Spok has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

