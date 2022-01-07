Splintershards Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $60.76 million and $2.07 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006016 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010028 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 10,391.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 348,834,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.