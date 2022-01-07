SPINDLE Trading Down 2.1% This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $154,982.91 and approximately $35.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

