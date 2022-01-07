Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,059. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

