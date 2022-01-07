Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:SPE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,059. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.