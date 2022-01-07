SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $52.67.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,734 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after acquiring an additional 66,807 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.