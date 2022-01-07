S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.60.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $451.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

