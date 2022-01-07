S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.15% of S&P Global worth $148,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.60.

S&P Global stock opened at $455.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

