Sovarnum Capital L.P. Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

