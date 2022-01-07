Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 40,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 2.6% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

