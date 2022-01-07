Sovarnum Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. owned 0.12% of Volta Inc – Class A as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

