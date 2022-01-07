Sovarnum Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises approximately 1.7% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

AMH stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

