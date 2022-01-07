Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by MKM Partners to “Neutral”

MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $45.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,677 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,049,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,463 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,365 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

