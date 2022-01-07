Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,717 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 7.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.1% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $99,698,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

