South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Gap Down to $28.89

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $28.06. South Plains Financial shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 433 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPFI shares. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $514.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 31.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

