Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Down 47.1% in December

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC remained flat at $$44.30 on Thursday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

